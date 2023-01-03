Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a woman Dec. 26 for breaking into a residence using a crowbar while trying to steal pills from the victim three days prior.
Upon arrival at the residence in Homosassa, the victim showed deputies the $200 worth of damage and pry marks caused to the door that was pried open, as well as video evidence of the crime, according to the arrest affidavit.
The video footage showed the defendant, later identified as 26-year-old Megan Murphy who was an acquaintance of the victim, using a crowbar to pry open the door and make entry inside. The victim said that it happened on Dec. 23 while she was at work.
In the video, Murphy is seen arriving at the residence in a silver SUV and walking to the rear of the house. She opened the chain link fence, walked through the screened-in patio, and then outside to a back door, according to the arrest affidavit.
Murphy looked through the door window and then attempted to open the door. When she found it locked, she got a metal tool from the side garage and tried banging on the door with the tool to open it.
When that didn’t work, she left the residence and then returned with a crowbar. The video shows her returning to the door and using the crowbar to pry it open, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputies then went to Murphy’s home address in Homosassa, where she gave a full confession after being read her rights. She admitted to going to the victim’s residence and using a crowbar to force entry into the home with the intention to steal pills.
Murphy was arrested and transported to Citrus County Detention Facility. She was charged with burglary of an unoccupied residence and criminal mischief (over $200, less than $1,000). Bond was set at $6,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.