After being pulled over for driving a dirt bike down West Grover Cleveland Boulevard without a vehicle tag, a Homosassa man tried emptying a syringe filled with Methamphetamine onto the ground as he walked to the deputy’s patrol car.

CHRISTOPHER ALAN FISHER

The deputy was patrolling Friday, Nov. 11, when he saw the defendant, 48-year-old Christopher Fisher, driving a dirt bike motorcycle without a tag on it and conducted a traffic stop.

