After being pulled over for driving a dirt bike down West Grover Cleveland Boulevard without a vehicle tag, a Homosassa man tried emptying a syringe filled with Methamphetamine onto the ground as he walked to the deputy’s patrol car.
The deputy was patrolling Friday, Nov. 11, when he saw the defendant, 48-year-old Christopher Fisher, driving a dirt bike motorcycle without a tag on it and conducted a traffic stop.
As the deputy approached, Fisher began telling him that he had been working on the bike and was just trying to get it back to his residence, according to the arrest affidavit. He also told the deputy that he knew the bike did not have a tag and was not registered and that he was just trying to work on it.
When the deputy checked his license, he saw that Fisher did not have a motorcycle endorsement for his license.
He then asked Fisher to get off the bike and come over to the front of the patrol car. As Fisher started walking toward the car, the deputy saw Fisher remove a loaded syringe from his pants, remove the orange safety cap and depress the plunger to push out the clear fluid in it, according to the arrest affidavit.
The deputy then grabbed Fisher to keep him from further destroying any more evidence. He tried gaining control of Fisher’s hands while Fisher tried removing the plunger from the syringe. During the struggle, they fell to the ground and the deputy was stuck in the hand with the syringe needle.
The deputy was soon able to gain control over Fisher and detained him. They stood back up, with the syringe now laying in the dirt where the struggle had been, and the deputy searched Fisher before putting him into the patrol car, per the arrest affidavit.
The syringe and remaining fluid inside it were field tested by the deputy, which confirmed it was Methamphetamine.
Following a search of the motorcycle, the deputy determined the bike seemed to have been pieced together from many different parts and two clear plastic baggies were found under the seat containing both additional Methamphetamine and Marijuana, confirmed via field testing by the deputy.
Fisher was given three traffic citations, as well as charged with tampering with evidence, possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, resisting without violence, unregistered motor vehicle, and no motorcycle endorsement. He was transported to Citrus County Detention Facility with bond set at $11,000 total.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
