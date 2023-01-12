Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after he threatened his neighbor with a handgun.
Deputies first made contact with the defendant, 52-year-old Keith Alan Cochran, who told them that he and his neighbor, the victim, were arguing. He said the victim was yelling loudly, which bothered Cochran, and then the victim yelled at him and ran towards him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Cochran said that he pointed his pistol at the victim and told the victim to come over to him while using profanity. He told deputies that all the neighbors heard the victim yelling.
When asked if the victim had made any threats or entered his property, Cochran said the victim did not enter his property and that he could not remember what the victim had said to him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputies then spoke with the victim, who told them he was running around his yard when Cochran called his name. When he turned to look at him, Cochran was pointing a pistol at him. He then ran inside and called emergency services stating he was in fear for his life, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputies made contact with a neighbor who lives immediately next to Cochran, and he stated that he did not hear or see any commotion.
After being read his Miranda rights, Cochran agreed to speak with deputies, so they asked about him pointing his firearm. He changed his original statement and said he only showed the pistol to the victim, but that he did tell the victim to come over to him with profanity.
Due to the statements collected from all parties, Cochran was placed under arrest and transported to Citrus County Jail. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond was set at $2,000.
