A Homosassa man on the brink of standing trial decided to no longer fight accusations he robbed a Homosassa gas station at knifepoint with the help of three others.

Instead of picking his jury the morning of Monday, Nov. 7, 28-year-old Thomas Steven Burke pleaded no contest to amended armed-robbery and aggravated-assault charges, in exchange for a prison sentence of between 30 years and up to life.

