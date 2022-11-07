A Homosassa man on the brink of standing trial decided to no longer fight accusations he robbed a Homosassa gas station at knifepoint with the help of three others.
Instead of picking his jury the morning of Monday, Nov. 7, 28-year-old Thomas Steven Burke pleaded no contest to amended armed-robbery and aggravated-assault charges, in exchange for a prison sentence of between 30 years and up to life.
Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Joel Fritton, who ratified Burke’s new plea on Monday, will sentence Burke on Jan. 6.
Fritton also designated Burke as both a prison-releasee reoffender (PRR) and a habitual-felony offender (HFO) on Monday, after prosecutors with the State Attorney’s Office proved Burke's eligibility with the timings of his prior convictions and prison releases.
Burke’s PRR and HFO labels enhance his sentencing parameters by requiring him to serve at least 30 years in prison, day for day, and face a possible lifetime behind bars.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Burke Jan. 24, 2020, along with 23-year-old Alexandre Donovan Macys, 23-year-old Michael Ryan Gegan, and 26-year-old Brandon Joseph Boggs.
Authorities suspected the group robbed the Chevron gas station on the corner of U.S. 19 and South Suffolk Terrace earlier that morning.
Surveillance cameras and witnesses captured and saw a masked man, later identified as Burke, enter the station’s convenience store with a large knife, jump on the counter and demand money, which Burke then stole before he and another masked man fled.
Burke used the knife to slash at one of the store clerks before he left. No injuries were reported.
Evidence and witnesses at the scene led investigators to question Burke, Macys, Gegan and Boggs, who at first denied their involvements until a couple of them confessed to the robbery.
Authorities with a warrant also searched the group’s shared home in Homosassa to find a KA-BAR knife, a ski mask and clothing that matched the items worn and brandished by the robber.
Court records show Gegan will be sentenced Dec. 2, Boggs will stand trial the week of Dec. 5, and Macys has a pretrial hearing Dec. 15.
