Deputies arrested a homeless man early morning Sunday, Dec. 4, after he walked into a convenience store in Homosassa, laid on the floor and performed a sexual act on himself in front of the store clerk, and then violently attacked law enforcement.
When deputies arrived, they found the defendant, 57-year-old Michael Miller Sr., laying on his stomach on the floor with his hands tucked in his shirt.
They told Miller that he needed to get up and leave. One deputy also asked Miller if he was OK, to which he said, “I will kill you,” according to the arrest affidavit.
After multiple attempts to get Miller to stand up, he finally did and immediately punched a deputy in the face and pushed another in the chest. Miller ignored commands made by the deputies to stop and continued fighting them by pushing.
One deputy pushed Miller to the ground and tried to grab his arms, but Miller yanked them free and punched another deputy in the chest who then returned Miller’s punch.
Miller then shoved his right hand into his waistband reaching inside his pants, so deputies disengaged, per the arrest affidavit.
Deputies deployed a K-9 partner to help gain compliance from Miller and were able to finally force Miller’s arms out from under him and detain him in handcuffs.
Once Miller was secured, deputies called for EMS to treat him while a deputy held him against the back passenger side of their patrol vehicle.
While EMS was attempting to treat him, Miller pushed off the car using his chest. The deputy pushed him back against the vehicle and warned him not to resist treatment or he would be placed on the ground, according to the arrest affidavit.
EMS tried again, but Miller once again pushed off the car with his chest, so the deputy pulled Miller face first to the ground. Once on the ground, EMS was able to successfully treat Miller.
He was then transported to Citrus County Jail on charges of two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and one count resisting an officer with violence. Bond was set at $15,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
