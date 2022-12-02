Deputies arrested a homeless man and woman in the early morning hours Tuesday, Nov. 29, for squatting in a vacant house in Beverly Hills after the homeowner confirmed they wanted to pursue charges.
Deputies were patrolling the area when they spotted one of the defendants, 39-year-old Lucas Calcagni, in all black clothing standing at the back of the residence with the door open. When the deputy made a U-turn to go back, Calcagni was gone and the door was shut and locked, according to the arrest affidavit.
After looking in through the windows with their flashlights, the deputies noticed the house was vacant, but there appeared to have been someone squatting there. They then made contact with the homeowner who confirmed no one should be in the house and that they wished to press charges against anyone inside.
The deputies surrounded the house and made loud commands to come out, but neither of the defendants did. A K-9 partner Riggs was soon deployed to search inside the residence.
K-9 Riggs soon located the female defendant, 30-year-old Melinda Quantz, who was hiding in the garage underneath a shelf. She was placed in handcuffs and put in a patrol car.
They later found Calcagni hiding in the attic through the access in the closet of the master bedroom. He was also placed in handcuffs and put in a patrol car.
In post-Miranda interviews, both defendants stated they felt scared when the police came and decided to hide, per the arrest affidavit. Calcagni said he knew the house was vacant and had never met the homeowners, but he never asked question because he just needed a place to stay. Quantz said the reason she was there was because she was homeless and just used the vacant home to have a place to stay.
Both defendants were charged with burglary of an unoccupied residence and resisting without violence. Bond was set at $6,000 for both.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
