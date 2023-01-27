A 66-year-old man from Hernando is facing methamphetamine trafficking and drug paraphernalia charges after he was pulled over for speeding Friday morning, Jan. 20.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Richardson was patrolling the area of Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa when he observed a silver and blue pickup truck going 42 miles per hour in a marked 30 miles per hour zone, per the arrest affidavit.
He conducted a traffic stop and identified the defendant, Robert Williams, via his Florida driver’s license. When asked if there were weapons or anything illegal in the vehicle, Williams replied that there was not.
Williams also gave the deputy permission to search his vehicle, saying, “Yeah sure, if that will make you happy.”
While Deputy Richardson was running Williams’ license through the system, Canine Deputy Danner arrived and conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle with his canine partner Riggs.
Riggs alerted to the truck, so the deputies asked Williams to step out of the truck. While exiting the vehicle, Deputy Richardson saw a silver pocketknife in his right front pocket. He told Williams to place his hands on the vehicle and was able to safely remove the knife and then patted him down for further weapons.
During the pat down, he felt a bag on Williams’ lower stomach. As he did, Williams quickly told the deputies that it was a colostomy bag and was medical.
The deputies then searched the vehicle, finding a crown royal bag in the toolbox containing an empty colostomy bag just like the one the defendant was wearing. Underneath the empty colostomy bag was a clear plastic baggie containing a clear crystal-like substance, small black digital scale, clear glass bubble pipe and a pill bottle with no label containing unknown pills, per the arrest affidavit.
The crystal-like substance, digital scale and bubble pipe all yielded positive field test results for the presence of Methamphetamine. The meth was weighed to an amount of 14.5 grams.
Williams was placed under arrest at this time and transported to Citrus County Detention Facility. He was charged with one count trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $26,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
