A Hernando man was recently arrested on suspicion of possessing over 18 grams of meth.
Mark Russell Nichols, 43, faces two felony charges — trafficking over 14 grams of amphetamines and possession of a controlled substance — after his arrest May 4.
Updated: May 10, 2023 @ 4:26 pm
Officers first spotted Nichols on the intersection of North Florida Avenue and East Apex Lane, where they saw Nichols driving a truck with only one working headlight, according to the arrest report.
Law enforcement stopped Nichols and found his license was suspended for outstanding financial obligations.
Nichols exited the car at the request of officers. When asked if he had anything illegal in the car, Nichols allegedly said “No, not at all,” according to the arrest report.
When officers opened the driver’s door, they saw meth scattered across the floorboard. A pill and clear baggie carrying white substances were found in the car soon after.
Field testing found 18.11 grams of meth and .67 grams of cocaine in the vehicle, according to the report.
After being read his Miranda rights, Nichols allegedly said the drugs were his, and that he was an addict.
Nichols was arrested and taken to Citrus County Detention Facility with a total bond of $27,000.
He was charged with one first-degree felony and one third-degree felony; a first-degree meth sentencing can face a sentence of up to three years in prison and a fine of $50,000, according to Florida Statutes.
As of May 10, his next court hearing is not yet scheduled.
Contact Chronicle reporter Aidan Bush at 352-270-1823 or via e-mail at aidan.bush@chronicleonline.com.
