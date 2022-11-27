Investigation into a residential burglary and grand theft on Tuesday, Nov. 22, lead to arrests by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after a man was seen walking around in a dragon costume that was reported stolen by the victim.
Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Nov. 22, the defendants broke into the victim’s home in Hernando by breaking a window and stole various electronics, clothing, medical devices and phone for an approximate value of $7,500, according to the arrest affidavit.
While on the scene later, a white male was seen walking in the area wearing the dragon costume that was one of the items reported stolen. After contact was made, codefendant Frasier, DavilleBatticks was implemented in the burglary and grand theft, per the arrest affidavit.
During interviews with the codefendants, however, they all said that the defendant, 29-year-old Dennis Edge Jr., had direct involvement in the incident.
Deputies then responded to Edge’s residence where he was handcuffed and arrested in his front yard.
Edge told the deputies that the codefendants had brought the items over and that none of them would have had the means to have these items, therefore agreeing that he was suspicious that the items were stolen yet kept them anyways, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputies told Edge that due to his knowledge of the items as stolen and being in possession of them, he was under arrest for one count possession of stolen property. He was transported to Citrus County Detention Facility with bond set at $2,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.