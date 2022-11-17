Deputies responded to report of a vehicle driving all over the roadway on U.S. 41 and found a man heavily under the influence behind the wheel in the evening hours Saturday, Nov. 12.
Deputy Barr responded to the call and found an old tan Chevy pickup truck driving erratically and crossing lanes into oncoming traffic several times.
He conducted a traffic stop and the vehicle in question swerved into the opposite lane, almost hitting another vehicle head-on, before finally pulling over, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputy Barr then made contact with the defendant, 62-year-old Terrence Hayes, who appeared to be heavily under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. He was described by Barr as having very slow reaction time, slurred speech, and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, according to the arrest affidavit.
He then called for another deputy, Deputy Howard Russ, who also noted that Hayes had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath, a very slow reaction time, thick tongued, glassy blood-shot eyes, a slow dragging speech and was extremely unsteady on his feet.
Russ asked Hayes if he had any physical or mental disabilities that would prevent him from performing roadside sobriety tasks, to which Hayes said, “I do,” per the arrest affidavit. Hayes explained all of his physical disability issues and said he would not do the tasks.
The deputies ran Hayes’s license through the system and found numerous license suspensions and revocations dating back to 1979 with most current one in 2008.
Russ then informed Hayes that based on his knowledge and experience, he determined Hayes to be under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and that he should not have been driving.
Hayes was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and driving while license revoked.
After reading him his rights, Hayes was requested to submit to a test of his breath to determine alcohol content of his blood. Hayes said he would not provide a breath sample.
He was then transported to Citrus County Jail with total bond set at $2,000 for DUI, knowingly driving while license revoked and refusal to submit to required test.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
