CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Deputies responded to report of a vehicle driving all over the roadway on U.S. 41 and found a man heavily under the influence behind the wheel in the evening hours Saturday, Nov. 12.

TERRENCE LEE HAYES

Hayes

Deputy Barr responded to the call and found an old tan Chevy pickup truck driving erratically and crossing lanes into oncoming traffic several times.

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.