A pursuit on foot led to the arrest of a man from Marion County on Jan. 5 who was caught riding a stolen motorcycle with a suspended license while carrying both methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Lance Dakota Sheppard after he was seen riding a white and red Honda motorcycle with a bent, obscured license plate down U.S. Highway 19 in Crystal River, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputies followed him and watched as he tried to make a left turn, and then turned the bike in the roadway and began walking the bike while straddling it across three lanes of traffic to make the turn.
Deputies then turned on their overhead lights and conducted a traffic stop, which Sheppard acknowledged by throwing his hands up, but then he got off the bike, dropped it in the roadway, and took off running.
He dropped a black backpack as he was running and then hopped a fence to continue fleeing westbound. While trying to catch up to him, deputies made verbal commands to stop and lay on the ground, which Sheppard ignored and kept running.
As they entered the parking lot of the BP gas station, deputies saw Sheppard reach around his waist area before they lost sight of him behind a parked semi-truck. However, they heard the sound of a weighted metallic object hitting the ground and sliding, according to the arrest affidavit.
Deputies followed Sheppard over another fence and across the roadway to the Shell gas station pumping area, where he finally stopped and put his hands in the air. He then complied with commands and laid on the ground for deputies to handcuff him.
During an initial pat down of Sheppard, he admitted to having a glass smoking bulb in his front left pocket. The bulb was located and field tested positive for methamphetamine residue, according to the arrest affidavit.
Sheppard was then transported back to the original stop location.
During a search of the BP gas station parking lot, due to hearing the object that was dropped and slid, deputies located a Taurus G3 9mm handgun with a loaded extended magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition, as well as a mounted flashlight, according to the arrest affidavit.
At the initial stop location, deputies located a dropped backpack, which contained a battery-operated drill, battery operated cutting wheel, drill bits, wire cutters, tire iron and a hammer, as well as a digital scale with a small crystal-like substance that field tested positive for Methamphetamine.
Deputies also ran the motorcycle’s license plate and found it was reported stolen from Marion County. In checking Sheppard’s identity, it was found he is a convicted felon as of April 22, 2022, in Marion County and possessed two open felony warrants from Marion. His driver’s license was also suspended indefinitely as of July 12, 2022, with two prior convictions of driving while license suspended in 2017.
In a post-Miranda interview, Sheppard waived his rights and said he purchased the motorcycle two weeks ago and the pistol from an unknown person in a wooded area off of State Road 40, according to the arrest affidavit. He told deputies he fled because he believed he possessed a Marion County warrant for violation of probation.
Sheppard was then transported to Citrus County Detention Facility for booking and processing. He was charged with possession of paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting law enforcement officer without violence. Bond was set at $29,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
