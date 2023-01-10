CCSO 2020 Logo
A pursuit on foot led to the arrest of a man from Marion County on Jan. 5 who was caught riding a stolen motorcycle with a suspended license while carrying both methamphetamine and a firearm as a convicted felon.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Lance Dakota Sheppard after he was seen riding a white and red Honda motorcycle with a bent, obscured license plate down U.S. Highway 19 in Crystal River, according to the arrest affidavit.

Lance Dakota Sheppard

Sheppard

