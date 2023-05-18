CCSO 2020 Logo
A Floral City man was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of hitting a woman with a gun in a domestic fight.

Theron Ashley Dunn, 46, was charged with one count of domestic aggravated assault with a weapon, one count of domestic aggravated assault with a weapon without the intent to kill and two felony counts of animal cruelty and neglect.

