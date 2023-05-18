A Floral City man was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office on suspicion of hitting a woman with a gun in a domestic fight.
Theron Ashley Dunn, 46, was charged with one count of domestic aggravated assault with a weapon, one count of domestic aggravated assault with a weapon without the intent to kill and two felony counts of animal cruelty and neglect.
CCSO deputies responded around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, to reports of a domestic disturbance at a Floral City home.
Law enforcement made contact with the woman Theron was dating and living with since October, according to the arrest report.
An argument began after Dunn, who reportedly had been drinking, repeatedly called her expletives.
Dunn allegedly began yelling at her before walking toward her and throwing down a chair, she told deputies. He backed her into a corner of their living room while continuing to shout.
The woman was afraid Dunn would hurt her, so she picked up a large kitchen knife — in response, he pointed a handgun at her forehead and threatened to kill her.
She dropped the knife and Dunn hit her on the head with the gun, which she said knocked her unconscious onto their couch.
The woman woke up and felt the blood coming from her head on her arms. Dunn then shouted, “Look what you made me do," before cursing her out.
Deputies reportedly saw the bloody wound on her head and entered the house through a side door — law enforcement found blood on the couch, droplets across the house and the knife, though no chairs were knocked over.
The woman was moved off the property.
When law enforcement returned to talk to Dunn, he shouted at deputies before shooting multiple times from the yard.
Dunn went to a barn on his property and stayed in it, ignoring deputies’ attempts to contact him through phone calls and the use of a speaker system.
CCSO called in its Crisis Negotiation Team, among others — after hours of talking with the CNT, Dunn left the barn and surrendered.
Dunn told law enforcement he “poked” her forehead with a gun out of a fear for his safety — though he also told deputies she didn’t do or say anything aggressive toward him.
Deputies later searched Dunn’s home and found six handguns, three rifles, a bulletproof vest, ammunition and two severely emaciated dogs, according to a press release.
Dunn was arrested and faces a risk protection order — which wouldn’t let him own any weapons or ammunition under mental health courts. A temporary order was granted Thursday morning.
While he was proud the situation ended peacefully, Sheriff Mike Prendergast said the isolating nature of local domestic violence cases require assistance from outside services like CCSO.
"I want to remind our citizens that you are not alone — if you or someone you know is living in an abusive relationship, please seek help. Our team is here to assist you at all times," Prendergast said.
