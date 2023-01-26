Florida Highway Patrol State Troopers arrested a man from Citrus Springs on Sunday, Jan. 22, after he was found sleeping in his car on the side of the road and refused to cooperate despite deputies needing to make several attempts to wake him up.
The troopers first made contact with the vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup truck, because it was idling and parked facing the wrong direction on the side of the roadway. The driver window was partially rolled down, so the troopers tried to wake up the defendant, 33-year-old Kenneth Clyde Bartels, by knocking on the window, but he didn’t wake up, according to the arrest affidavit.
The troopers then tried their car horn, which still didn’t wake Bartels up and the driver door was locked. They tried two sets of sirens to wake him up, which finally worked as Bartels was partially awake when they went back to his window.
They knocked on the window again and identified themselves as State Troopers and asked Bartels to open the door. He started to open it, but then closed it immediately and said, “No,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Bartels then put the car in reverse and began reversing until he was just inches away from the patrol car’s bumper before he stopped.
During all of this, the troopers observed Bartels to be slurring his speech, having slow/sluggish movement, heard him pressing the unlock button after closing the door, which they were unsure if he was trying to press the lock button, according to the arrest affidavit.
After he stopped, the troopers opened the driver door, turned off the vehicle and assisted Bartels out of the vehicle. He was patted down for weapons and observed to be unsteady on his feet.
The troopers told Bartels of why they were there and that he was sleeping, to which he replied he was “watching them the entire time,” and that he didn’t know what was going on and that he was in Inverness, per the arrest affidavit. After troopers explained again, he stated he didn’t understand and “wants going on.”
The troopers then advised Bartels that he was showing signs of impairment and asked if he would perform field sobriety exercises, which he answered no. When told of the consequences for refusal, he replied, “lawyer.” Bartels said he had done nothing and was trying to go home.
Bartels was then placed under arrest for DUI. When EMS arrived on scene shortly after, Bartels said to the paramedic that he knows her, but they did not know each other, and kept repeating, “Just stop.”
While troopers were telling EMS why they were there, Bartels said, “Why you saying that,” and that he “was not, not waking up.”
Bartels was then transported to Citrus County Jail where he soon became aggressive and stood up, pushing out his chest and getting close to the troopers. He was asked to sit down, but he refused, and later walked into the breath test room.
Bartels was not cooperative the entire time in the room, cursing and using profanity, demanding things, pulling down his pants, and approaching the video recorder and grabbing it, causing it to stop recording, according to the arrest affidavit. He refused the breath test several times.
It was also found that Bartels had a prior suspension for refusal to submit to lawful test of breath, urine, blood, and a prior DUI.
Bartels was charged with DUI, refuse to submit, and resist officer without violence. Bond was set at $2,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.