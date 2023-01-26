Florida Highway Patrol State Troopers arrested a man from Citrus Springs on Sunday, Jan. 22, after he was found sleeping in his car on the side of the road and refused to cooperate despite deputies needing to make several attempts to wake him up.

The troopers first made contact with the vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup truck, because it was idling and parked facing the wrong direction on the side of the roadway. The driver window was partially rolled down, so the troopers tried to wake up the defendant, 33-year-old Kenneth Clyde Bartels, by knocking on the window, but he didn’t wake up, according to the arrest affidavit.

Kenneth Bartels

Bartels

