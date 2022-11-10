Authorities took a Crystal River woman into custody for allegedly driving away after rear ending a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office patrol car while drunk behind the wheel.
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers arrested 61-year-old Kathy McDonald Stone on Monday, Nov. 7, on charges of DUI involving property damage and/or injury, and leaving a crash scene involving non-serious injuries.
According to Stone’s arrest affidavit, obtained Thursday, FHP troopers responded at around 11:06 p.m. Monday to the intersection of State Road 44 and County Road 486, where a Honda CRV and a marked sheriff’s office Ford Explorer were both damaged.
Troopers could not speak with the deputy who was driving the Ford because he was being placed onto a stretcher, but troopers overheard the wounded deputy tell another deputy he was trying to stop the Honda because it was trying to drive away after crashing into him.
Witnesses told troopers the sheriff’s office Ford Explorer was stopped for a red light in the eastbound, lefthand turn lane of S.R. 44 at the intersection with C.R. 486 when the Honda rear ended the SUV, according to Stone’s arrest report.
Afterward, witnesses said, the Honda traveled around the Ford to try and leave but stopped a few hundred feet down the roadway after the Ford’s deputy pulled it over.
Troopers spoke with Stone, who appeared and smelled intoxicated from alcohol. According to her arrest report, Stone told troopers she drank two beers at a Crystal River-area bar, and could not explain how the crash happened, saying, “the deputy came out of nowhere.”
Stone failed FHP’s field sobriety exercises, according to her arrest report, and her blood alcohol content results from a Breathalyzer were 0.134 and 0.136. Florida’s legal BAC limit is 0.08.
Stone was jailed with a total bond of $2,500. Court records show she posted a cash bond on Tuesday, and her arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 29.
