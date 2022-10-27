After almost 50 years, investigators are again asking for the public’s help to solve one of Florida’s coldest homicide cases.
Oct. 4 marked the 48th anniversary of when 24-year-old California resident James Norris flew overnight from San Francisco to Miami in 1974 with $12,000 in cash he and his friends pooled to buy Columbian-grade marijuana in Citrus County that wasn’t available in the Golden State.
Norris didn’t return home from his trip. Almost two years later on April 16, 1976, a bulldozer operator found what would be identified as Norris’ skeletal remains off of U.S. 19 in northern Dixie County, near the Taylor County line.
Those remains weren’t identified as Norris until April 2011, when forensic investigators matched its DNA with samples provided by Norris’ family.
So far, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and involved county authorities don’t have a clear picture of what happened to Norris.
Norris mailed a postcard from Inglis the afternoon of Oct. 4, 1974, to his family — the last contact he had with his relatives.
According to the FDLE, Norris was traveling under the alias Richard Gunning, and planned to buy marijuana from an organization operating out of Citrus County.
Investigations uncovered the names of members in that organization, and FDLE agents believe people living in Citrus County, Panama City and Miami may have additional information that could help solve Norris' case.
Those with information can call the FDLE in Tallahassee at 800-342-0820.
Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 888-269-8477.
