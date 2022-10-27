FDLE Logo
Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement

After almost 50 years, investigators are again asking for the public’s help to solve one of Florida’s coldest homicide cases.

Oct. 4 marked the 48th anniversary of when 24-year-old California resident James Norris flew overnight from San Francisco to Miami in 1974 with $12,000 in cash he and his friends pooled to buy Columbian-grade marijuana in Citrus County that wasn’t available in the Golden State.

Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916,  bthompson@chronicleonline.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.