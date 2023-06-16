CCSO 2020 Logo
The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dunnellon woman after she kept five dogs in unsuitable living conditions and exposed her naked buttocks on the driveway, according to the police report.

Jacqueline Bilodeau, 58, was charged with five felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of indecent exposure after her arrest June 9.

