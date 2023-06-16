The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dunnellon woman after she kept five dogs in unsuitable living conditions and exposed her naked buttocks on the driveway, according to the police report.
Jacqueline Bilodeau, 58, was charged with five felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of indecent exposure after her arrest June 9.
ACOs found Bilodeau’s five dogs loose and fighting in her neighborhood in front of a nearby home.
Once law enforcement separated the dogs, they saw the dogs were severely emaciated – their ribs and backbones visible – and were all injured by the fight.
Bilodeau yelled, “You can kiss my ass,” at the house before pulling her pants down, bending over and exposing herself to the roadway, according to the report.
A neighbor’s 12-year-old daughter saw the incident from inside their house; she told law enforcement Bilodeau’s angle made her directly visible to the house’s living room window.
When law enforcement later questioned Bilodeau, she quickly began crying and rambling incoherently.
She was arrested shortly after.
ACOs went to her home to retrieve the dogs – when they entered, they found urine and dog feces across the entire home, with the animals having exposed wounds and no dog food or water being present.
Bliodeau was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility, with a total bond of $11,000.
Contact Chronicle reporter Aidan Bush at 352-270-1823 or via email at aidan.bush@chronicle
online.com.
