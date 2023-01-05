Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrested a man on Jan. 4 for four counts of aggravated animal cruelty following an investigation into the deaths of several cats and a dog in a Dunnellon neighborhood.
MCSO and Marion County Animal Services responded to a call on Dec. 2, 2022, that a pet cat had possibly been poisoned. The owner told deputies that his cat, named “Mr. Cat,” was acting sick and seizing the previous night, according to MCSO. He took Mr. Cat to Dunnellon Animal Hospital for treatment, and that was where he died.
Further testing showed that Mr. Cat had likely been poisoned and the owner noted that his pet dog “Bella” had died after experiencing similar symptoms in October 2022.
Another neighbor told deputies that since October, five of her cats also died the same way, according to MCSO.
The case was then further investigated by Agricultural Deputy Steven Struble who contacted the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine for a forensic necropsy on Mr. Cat.
Dr. Adam Stern performed the forensic necropsy and determined that Mr. Cat died from ethylene glycol intoxication, likely from ingesting antifreeze, according to MCSO.
Following this determination, Struble and Stern received permission from the owners of the deceased pets to exhume their remains and perform a forensic necropsy on them. The remains of Bella and two other cats, “Lil’ Peanut” and “Tiger,” were examined. Stern concluded that all three also died from ethylene glycol poisoning, according to MCSO.
During the initial call response, deputies located a bowl of tuna outside a neighbor’s residence that appeared to be mixed with antifreeze. The residence belonged to the defendant in this case, 36-year-old Jeremy Gordon Stromwell.
The tuna was tested by Texas A&M University’s Medical Diagnostic Laboratory, which determined that it had been mixed with antifreeze, according to MCSO.
As Struble continued investigating, he received information that Stromwell had made comments in the past about harming cats in the neighborhood by trying to get them to eat rat poison that was mixed with cat food.
On Dec. 22, MCSO deputies obtained a search warrant for Stromwell’s residence and found three containers of antifreeze, including a nearly empty one, multiple cans of tuna, and fish-flavored rat poison in his home.
Stromwell was later located and placed under arrest for four counts of aggravated animal cruelty. He was transported to Marion County Jail, where he remains in custody.
Marion County Sheriff William “Billy” Woods said, “As Sheriff, I am committed to investigating allegations of cruelty towards animals, including pets, livestock, and working animals. I am proud of the work that my deputies did in this case and am happy we have gotten some justice for Mr. Cat, Bella, Lil’ Peanut, Tiger, and their owners.
"I also want to personally extend my thanks and appreciation to Dr. Stern and the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine for going above and beyond the call of duty in assisting us with this investigation.”
