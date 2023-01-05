Marion County Sheriff's Office MCSO Logo
Marion County Sheriff's Office

Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) deputies arrested a man on Jan. 4 for four counts of aggravated animal cruelty following an investigation into the deaths of several cats and a dog in a Dunnellon neighborhood.

MCSO and Marion County Animal Services responded to a call on Dec. 2, 2022, that a pet cat had possibly been poisoned. The owner told deputies that his cat, named “Mr. Cat,” was acting sick and seizing the previous night, according to MCSO. He took Mr. Cat to Dunnellon Animal Hospital for treatment, and that was where he died.

Jeremy Gordon Stromwall

Stromwall

Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.