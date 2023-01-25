A 31-year-old Lecanto man had a busy night behind the wheel, after deputies allege he stole two vehicles in the same 24-hour span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.
In addition to two charges of auto theft, Travis Herndon was also charged with burglary of an occupied residence Jan. 15. He was transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility. His bond was set at $19,000.
According to Detective Jacob Chenoweth’s report, he and deputies were called to the Lecanto Walmart at 1936 N. Lecanto Hwy. in the early morning hours in reference to a 2022 Buick Enclave SUV located in close proximity to 3498 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy. The vehicle in question had been reported stolen out of Temple Terrace over nighttime hours.
Herndon, who had been identified as the suspect in the case, was already in custody at Walmart when Chenoweth met with him. After being read his rights, the 31-year-old confessed to stealing the Buick and driving back to where it was located. Herndon was questioned about the theft of a 2011 GMC Sierra, which deputies found next to his broken-down truck. Herndon told Chenoweth he didn’t know anything about it. However, he told the detective he had consumed a whole bottle of Jim Beam and didn’t remember anything from the night before.
Chenoweth told Herndon items from the GMC were found in his personal truck (a knife sheath), which was broken down in the Walmart parking lot. Herndon was also told a knife that was in the sheath was found on the hood of the stolen Buick Enclave, which he had already confessed to stealing. Asked if he stole the GMC, Herndon said he didn’t remember, but it was possible.
According to the report, Herndon stole the Buick Enclave in Temple Terrace, driving it back to Citrus County, where he stopped at RaceTrac in Lecanto at approximately 12:50 a.m., where he made a purchase confirmed via his cell phone tap-to-pay application. Herndon was then seen arriving at 1 a.m. at Walmart and leaving shortly thereafter. At approximately 3:41 a.m., the stolen GMC was observed pulling back into Walmart and parking by Herndon’s broken-down truck. The GMC had not been reported stolen when units located it.
After contacting the owner of the GMC, authorities learned Herndon opened the garage door while the owner was sleeping. Herndon had entered the vehicle and was rummaging through it when he found the keys inside the truck, after which he stole it. Patrol units found the GMC at a nearby construction site on Norvell Bryant Highway.
