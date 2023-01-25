CCSO 2020 Logo
A 31-year-old Lecanto man had a busy night behind the wheel, after deputies allege he stole two vehicles in the same 24-hour span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit.

In addition to two charges of auto theft, Travis Herndon was also charged with burglary of an occupied residence Jan. 15. He was transported to the Citrus County Detention Facility. His bond was set at $19,000.

Travis Herndon

Herndon

