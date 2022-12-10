Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a 38-year-old Beverly Hills woman into custody in the evening hours Wednesday, Dec. 7, charging her with 12 counts of animal cruelty charges, according to a CCSO spokeswoman.
In addition to the dozen counts of animal cruelty charges, Shannon Marie Morgan was also charged with one count of child neglect. Her bond was set at $26,000.
According to CCSO spokeswoman Sydney Hudson, deputies were sent to a Beverly Hills home Wednesday regarding an animal cruelty complaint. Upon entering the residence, sheriff's office personnel were overwhelmed by the pungent smell of ammonia.
“They initially observed several cages and glass aquariums containing snakes and rodents but also saw rats and cats running freely in the home,” Hudson said. “It was blatantly obvious; these animals were deprived of all their basic necessities.”
The build-up of fecal matter and urine in the house and cages caused an infestation of flies, roaches and other bugs, Hudson said. As CCSO personnel moved throughout the house, officials were taken aback by the other deplorable conditions such as trash, dirty dishes and rotten food scattered all throughout the residence, causing more roaches and flies to pervade the area.
After moving into one of the bedrooms, deputies observed two more cages: one containing a ferret and another a dog. The ferret's cage was littered with urine and feces and the dog's cage was entirely too small, Hudson said. Both animals were deprived of food and water.
Entering the second bedroom, occupied by a juvenile, the trash was built up all over the floor creating a habitat for insects, where even the mattress was covered with roaches, Hudson said. Blood was also observed on the floor created by the loose cats eating a rat.
When officials entered the third bedroom of the home, they located approximately 50 rodents in cages in addition to more than 300 other rodents roaming freely, Hudson said.
CCSO animal control officers removed seven cats, one dog and one ferret from the home, Hudson said. The house has been secured for further investigation to include the removal of the other remaining animals.
"Abuse of any kind should not be tolerated," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. "The conditions of this residence and the animals in this case were so bad, Sheriff's office personnel were cautioned about making entry. Neither children, nor animals should ever endure this type of environment.”
