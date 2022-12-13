Victrina Marie Crites-Worley MUG

CRITES-WORLEY

 Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

A Crystal River woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted Mondday, Dec. 12, for first degree murder, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Victrina Marie Crites-Worley, 52, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first degree murder of her husband, said Sydney Hudson, a CCSO spokeswoman. She entered a guilty plea Oct. 4. Judge Carol Falvey presided over the sentencing hearing Monday, which ended at approximately 6 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.