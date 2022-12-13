A Crystal River woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being convicted Mondday, Dec. 12, for first degree murder, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Victrina Marie Crites-Worley, 52, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for first degree murder of her husband, said Sydney Hudson, a CCSO spokeswoman. She entered a guilty plea Oct. 4. Judge Carol Falvey presided over the sentencing hearing Monday, which ended at approximately 6 p.m.
Deputies responded to a residence in Crystal River in reference to a well-being check March 30, 2020, where they first made contact with an injured woman, later identified as Crites-Worley. Deputies, Hudson said. Authorities then found a 77-year-old deceased male on the property as they continued their security check.
The man was later identified as her husband, Lawrence Howard Worley Sr., Hudson said. As detectives continued their investigation into this murder, Crites-Worley was hospitalized for her injuries. As a person of interest, detectives questioned her upon her release and determined she was responsible for the first-degree murder of her husband.
"Justice was served thanks to the professional collaboration between CCSO Major Crimes detectives and prosecutors from the Fifth Judicial Circuit," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. "From the very beginning, our team worked hard on piecing together this heinous puzzle of a crime. Once we solved this case, prosecutors at the State's Attorney's Office worked just as hard to ensure Crites-Worley received the sentence she deserved."
