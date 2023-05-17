A Crystal River woman was arrested on suspicion of dealing fentanyl, meth and other drugs.
Lisa O’Callaghan, 45, was charged with child neglect, trafficking fentanyl, possession of meth with the intent to sell, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to sell, possession of manufacturing equipment, possession of paraphernalia, owning a structure for trafficking and three counts of sale of a controlled substance.
The Tactical Impact Unit of Citrus County Sheriff’s Office received reports in April that drugs were being sold at 4330 N. Mitchum Point in Crystal River, according to a press release.
TIU detectives investigated the mobile home and identified O’Callaghan as the reported dealer. Law enforcement soon obtained an arrest warrant and search warrant for her home.
On May 16, detectives arrived and put O’Callaghan under arrest. Her bond was set at $85,000.
While searching the property, law enforcement found trafficking amounts of fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine.
Trafficking charges for the drugs require minimum amounts of 4 grams, 14 grams and 28 grams, respectively, according to Florida Statutes.
Law enforcement also discovered various drug paraphernalia in the mobile home.
TIU detectives found Gary Lynn Inman in an RV on the property. Inman was wanted on Michigan warrants charging him with three counts of sexual criminal conduct and one count of child abuse, according to the press release.
Inman was arrested and charged as a fugitive from justice. He was denied bond.
Sheriff Mike Prendergast said the arrests were CCSO’s most recent act in a long-standing commitment to fighting the usage of hard drugs within the county.
"Fentanyl is a dangerous weapon of mass-destruction that has no place in our community, and we will remain vigilant in our pursuit of those who traffick this lethal poison," Prendergast said in a release.
