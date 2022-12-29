Florida Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run in Crystal River on Monday evening, Dec. 26, and arrested a woman for DUI with property damage, driving while license suspended and fleeing the scene of the crash.
While some deputies were en route to the initial crash scene, they received a description of the vehicle in question, a green Ford F-150, as well as where it was located.
When the deputies arrived where the suspect was, in the area of State Road 44 and North Joyner Terrace, they observed a truck matching that description with damage to the right front of it and the driver standing next to it with the keys in the ignition, according to the arrest affidavit.
The driver was identified as 47-year-old Kellie Jean Connolly. Deputies noted that she appeared to be under the influence, and they could smell alcohol from her breath as they talked, according to the arrest affidavit.
Connolly told deputies that she was involved in a crash and that someone hit her.
Witnesses to the crash told deputies that they were driving west on SR 44 when the defendant passed them and traffic at a high rate of speed, running a red light and colliding with the victim’s vehicle in the intersection.
The witnesses then followed Connolly’s truck until it finally stopped, and they watched her exit the driver seat. She was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
While speaking with deputies, Connolly was belligerent and even started hallucinating, according to the arrest affidavit. She was given multiple task directions throughout the investigation but was unable to follow the tasks.
She was then taken to the Huddle House parking lot so that they could conduct field sobriety exercises, which she agreed to. However, following the tests and investigation, Connolly was placed under arrest for DUI with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked.
A criminal history check of Connolly’s suspended Maine driver’s license showed it was suspended for two counts of failure to pay and one count DUI.
Connolly was transported to Citrus County Jail, where she refused to provide a breath sample by shouting profanities at law enforcement officials. Her bond was set at $12,000.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
