A Crystal River man was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office after stealing a video game console through the e-commerce platform Facebook Marketplace.
Alexander Lockley, 18, faces a third-degree felony charge of robbery by sudden snatching without a firearm and one misdemeanor charge of petit theft.
On June 11, a woman put her Xbox One console on Facebook Marketplace, where Lockley asked if it was still available, according to the arrest report.
He agreed to give her $50 in cash and $20 through payment app CashApp for the console, a controller and a video game.
Lockley met at her house the next day and gave $50 in exchange for the items, never paying her through CashApp.
After a few hours, Lockley reached out to the woman and asked to return the Xbox in exchange for his money. Lockley drove to her house again and stayed in his car.
The woman and another person — who was holding $50 — came up to Lockley’s car. Lockley reportedly rolled down his window to greet the person before grabbing the $50 out of their hand and driving off.
Through screenshots and photos the woman gave law enforcement, deputies were able to use the Driver and Vehicle Information Database to find Lockley and his address.
Deputies found Lockley at his house. He began attempting to walk away so he was put into handcuffs.
Lockley didn’t allow deputies to read his Miranda rights to him and said without prompting that he bought the Xbox One and never talked about returning it. He also refused to turn over the console and money, according to the arrest report.
He was arrested on a $3,000 bond. His next court hearing is not scheduled as of June 14.
CCSO encourages the use of safe exchange zones — public, designed-safe areas — when using services like Facebook Marketplace to prevent theft. CCSO has a safe exchange zone at its Citrus County Emergency Operations Center, located at 3549 Saunders Way, Lecanto.
