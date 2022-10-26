CCSO 2020 Logo
Citrus County Sheriff's Office

A Crystal River man’s criminal record and ongoing probation for federal drug-trafficking charges caught up to him after he allegedly lost local authorities during a vehicle chase.

Arthur William Armstrong II turned himself in Monday, Oct. 24, at the Citrus County Detention Facility four days after a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy pursued the 41-year-old the night of Oct. 20 in Beverly Hills, according to his arrest affidavit.

Arthur William Armstrong II

Armstrong II

Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916, bthompson@chronicleonline.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.