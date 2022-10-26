A Crystal River man’s criminal record and ongoing probation for federal drug-trafficking charges caught up to him after he allegedly lost local authorities during a vehicle chase.
Arthur William Armstrong II turned himself in Monday, Oct. 24, at the Citrus County Detention Facility four days after a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy pursued the 41-year-old the night of Oct. 20 in Beverly Hills, according to his arrest affidavit.
Due to the amount of traffic on the roadway, coupled with Armstrong’s careless driving weaving in and out of vehicles at high speeds, his arrest report shows, the deputy called off his pursuit.
However, Armstrong became a prime suspect as the fleeing motorist because of his felonious past.
Prior to the chase, according to Armstrong’s arrest report, the patrolling deputy spotted a white Dodge Journey run a stop sign at the intersection of Beverly Hills Boulevard and South Adams Street.
When the deputy drove up behind it, the Dodge turned left onto North Jefferson Street and pulled into a nearby driveway, and the deputy continued driving on North Jefferson Street.
After he saw the Dodge reverse out of the driveway, the deputy turned around and tried to pull the SUV over.
According to Armstrong’s arrest affidavit, the Dodge pulled up to the driver side of the deputy’s cruiser and stopped, allowing the deputy to get a clear view of its driver before the Dodge sped off on North Jefferson Street, heading north.
With the deputy pursuing, the Dodge turned left onto East Lemon Street and then right onto County Road 491, where the SUV accelerated to around 70 mph, passing other vehicles. Under those dangerous conditions, the deputy stopped chasing.
After searching the area, the deputy researched the Dodge’s tag number to find Armstrong had been previously cited while driving the SUV, and confirmed Armstrong was driving the Dodge during the pursuit by looking at a documented mugshot of Armstrong.
According to Armstrong’s arrest report, the deputy also learned Armstrong was on federal probation. On Monday, the deputy contacted Armstrong’s probation officer, who said Armstrong was going to turn himself in at the county jail.
After Armstrong was booked, according to his arrest report, the deputy went to question him but Armstrong said he wouldn’t speak without a lawyer present.
Armstrong was arrested under a felony charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement with a disregard for safety. He was jailed on a $10,000 bond, court records show, and posted bail.
Court filings and prior Chronicle reports show Armstrong was on federal probation for conspiring to traffic in more than 500 grams of cocaine in early 2015.
Armstrong was one of five Citrus County residents convicted of smuggling cocaine from Texas to Florida after authorities in February 2015 stopped their two-vehicle convoy on a Louisiana interstate, and discovered 5 kilograms, or around 11 pounds, of cocaine in one of the cars.
According to prior reports, Armstrong, Kareem McKinnon, Kendall Lewis, Lamechia Richburgh and Shelby Collazo had made several trips to Houston to obtain large quantities of cocaine to sell in Florida for a profit.
Armstrong pleaded guilty in October 2015, and was sentenced in April 2017 to serve roughly 7 years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release or probation. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Armstrong was released from custody Oct. 2, 2020.
A multi-day trial in August 2016 convicted McKinnon, then 25, of Crystal River, leading to his 96-month prison sentence in April 2017.
Lewis, then 27, of Lecanto, pleaded guilty in January 2017 and was sentenced in April 2017 to 90 months in prison.
Richburgh, then 22, of Crystal River, and Collazo, then 21, of Beverly Hills, pleaded guilty in December 2015. Richburgh was sentenced in January 2017 to 12 months and a day in prison. Collazo was sentenced in May 2017 to 12 months and a day in prison.
