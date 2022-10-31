Citrus County Courthouse Exterior

The Citrus County Courthouse in Inverness.

 Buster Thompson Chronicle Reporter

A judge ordered a Crystal River man to serve three lifetimes behind bars for striking two detectives and then a motorcyclist almost three years ago while driving away from a traffic stop in his hometown.

Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard announced Johnny Travis Wilson’s three consecutive terms of life in prison Monday, Oct. 31, after the 42-year-old’s three-hour sentencing hearing.

Johnny Wilson

Wilson
Crystal River man pleas open ahead of attempted-murder trial
CCSO 2020 Logo

Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916, bthompson@chronicleonline.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.