A judge ordered a Crystal River man to serve three lifetimes behind bars for striking two detectives and then a motorcyclist almost three years ago while driving away from a traffic stop in his hometown.
Citrus County Circuit Court Judge Richard Howard announced Johnny Travis Wilson’s three consecutive terms of life in prison Monday, Oct. 31, after the 42-year-old’s three-hour sentencing hearing.
“Your crime, Mr. Wilson, is devastating upon every person in this courtroom,” the judge said before a gallery of sheriff’s office authorities and Wilson’s supporters.
Wilson and the State Attorney’s Office agreed to have Howard sentence Wilson on amended charges as a habitual felony offender, or HFO.
Wilson pleaded no contest Aug. 16 on the day of jury selection for his trial to charges of fleeing and eluding causing serious injury, resisting with violence, leaving a crash scene involving serious injuries, possessing cocaine with intent to sell, possessing marijuana with intent to sell, possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer.
Wilson was about to stand trial on an original charge of attempting to murder a law enforcement officer. Had a jury convicted Wilson of the offense, Howard would’ve had no choice but to issue a sentence of life in prison for Wilson.
Pleading out his case to a lesser charge of aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer spared Wilson from a mandatory prison sentence of life but still left him facing three separate prison sentences of up to life because of his HFO designation.
Summarizing Wilson’s case for Howard on Monday, Assistant State Attorney Kevin Davis said a sheriff’s office K-9 deputy pulled Wilson over at around 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 2019, in the parking lot of a gas station on the corner of State Road 44 and North Crede Avenue.
A pair of undercover sheriff’s office detectives radioed for a uniformed deputy to make the traffic stop after they spotted Wilson driving without a seatbelt in his fiancée’s blue Jaguar, Davis said.
When the deputy went to get his K-9 after speaking with Wilson about the smell of marijuana, he left Wilson with one of the undercover detectives.
Before leaving, the deputy told Wilson the undercover detective, who was dressed in plain clothes and a sheriff’s office vest, was a member of law enforcement, Davis said.
Moments later, Wilson shifted the Jaguar into reverse. Davis said the detective standing alongside reached into the car to try and turn it off, but the door of the reversing vehicle struck and stopped him.
Wilson continued to back the Jaguar up into the K-9 deputy’s cruiser, before he shifted into drive, traveled forward and struck the second undercover detective, who tumbled over the car’s hood.
“Due to the actions of the defendant, many of us have sustained injuries that we’ll have to live with for the rest of our lives,” the detective testified Monday, adding he suffered from a compressed vertebrate and broken tailbone. “I feel the defendant’s a danger to society, and if he’s able to spend another day in society, he’ll continue to reoffend.”
After striking the detective, Wilson drove the Jaguar into another sheriff’s office cruiser before escaping onto S.R. 44. As Wilson did, the two undercover detectives opened fire at him, striking Wilson in his head with a shard from one of their gunshots.
While westbound, the Jaguar struck motorcyclist Thomas Carey while he was riding in the median lane of S.R. 44. First responders airlifted Carey for treatment, leading to the amputation of his last-functioning leg.
Wilson stopped his vehicle at a nearby AutoZone store at S.R. 44 and Northeast 10th Avenue, got out and ran to his mother’s house off of Southeast First Terrace, throwing items onto the ground along the way.
After forcing their way into his mother’s home to apprehend Wilson, pursuing deputies recovered what Wilson tried to discard – 3.54 grams of cocaine and around four ounces of marijuana.
Wilson’s lawyer, Vivionne Barker, called on several witnesses and her client Monday to try and mitigate Wilson’s sentence by arguing Wilson’s actions were a reaction to the threatening appearances of the masked undercover detectives Wilson wasn’t sure were police.
“When they start coming out wearing masks, Mr. Wilson panicked, he panicked,” Barker said. “He never intended to strike the officer ... did he make a bad decision? Yes, he’s expressed that to the court.”
Barker added Wilson complied with law enforcement by pulling his vehicle over and turning its engine off, and that authorities didn’t have to either shoot at or chase Wilson because they had his drivers license, and could have apprehended him later.
Barker asked Howard to consider the recorded interview of an eyewitness, who told investigators she had trouble not only identifying the undercover detectives at the shooting scene as law enforcement, but with how they conducted Wilson’s traffic stop.
“When we are talking about choices,” Barker said, “I think it’s important to consider the choices of law enforcement that day.”
Wilson told Howard he doesn’t remember much of the incident, except for getting to safety.
“I didn’t mean to hurt anybody,” he said. “I was just trying to get to my momma’s house.”
Wilson’s family also implored Howard to be merciful with their loved one, who, they said, has been trying to escape a life of crime by being employed and a father to his children.
Barker asked Howard to sentence Wilson to a term of imprisonment followed by probation so he can pay off Carey’s restitution.
“I think about it everyday…What can I do to make everything better?” Wilson said. “I’m not a violent person, and I don’t want anything bad to happen to anybody.”
Carey told Howard the “life-changing experience” forced him to live his life in a wheelchair.
“I don’t get a second chance to walk, I don’t get a second chance to run after my grandchild ... or do any of that ever again,” the U.S. military veteran said. “He’s had chances; I deserve a chance, and I can’t get it.”
Davis told Howard Wilson had more than enough time to turn his life around leading up to his November 2019 encounter with the sheriff’s office.
“For 117 grams of cannabis and 3-and-a-half grams of cocaine,” the prosecutor said, “this defendant almost killed three people…but if you look at the defendant’s record, that’s who he is.”
Davis said Wilson was sentenced in 2003 to serve just shy of a year in jail followed by probation for trying to flee and elude law enforcement twice in one month.
Within a year after his release from jail, Wilson was arrested for selling cocaine to undercover law enforcement, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Then in 2014, Wilson was sentenced to 14 months in prison for possessing cocaine with intent to sell.
“You don’t get 20 years to say, ‘I’ll improve upon my mistakes,’ and keep doing the same thing,” Davis said. “His choices have run out, and he should be sentenced to serve the rest of his life in the department of corrections.”
Before sentencing Wilson, Howard said Florida law and sentencing guidelines prioritize the highest penalties for the most heinous of crimes committed by career criminals. With that said, Howard echoed the prosecution’s rendition of Wilson’s criminal record.
“It just goes on and on and on…We just keep going down this list, and it’s a long list, it’s a long list,” the judge said, noting Wilson can’t be rehabilitated. “People with this kind of record must be punished severely, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do.”
