A Crystal River man was arrested on suspicion of carrying marijuana and a firearm while driving without a license.
Brandon Morya Smith, 36, faces three misdemeanor charges and a felony: possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Deputies stopped Smith near the Crystal River Wawa on May 27 after noticing his car's tag was not assigned to his car, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office's report.
Smith also didn't have a valid driver's license, deputies later found out.
Deputies searched Smith's car, finding a bag containing marijuana, a digital scale and traces of a white powder substance. There was a small gun in the glovebox, also.
Residue tested on the scale showed positive traces of THC and cocaine.
Deputies searched Smith's record and found previous felony convictions in 2015, also.
In an interview with law enforcement, Smith allegedly admitted he knew the license plate wasn't good, he didn't have a medical marijuana card and did have marijuana on him.
When asked about the gun, Smith said it belonged to his "baby mama" and that's why it was kept in the glove box.
Smith was arrested and taken to the Citrus County Detention Center. Bond was set at $12,500.
His next hearing is scheduled for June 20.
