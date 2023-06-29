The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Crystal River man after he pushed a child back while carrying meth on him, according to the arrest report.
Justin Noble, 38, faces two felony possession of a controlled substance charges and one misdemeanor battery charge.
Deputies responded to reports June 23 of a disturbance near Lake Hernando Park. When they arrived, Noble was arguing with a man.
The man told law enforcement Noble kept coming closer to the man’s grandchildren. Noble later told the man that one of the granddaughters was his, and he would be taking them, according to the arrest report.
Afterward, the man moved the children away from Noble. A boy related to the man’s family joined them after Noble began saying again that one of the girls was his.
Noble attempted to move closer to the girl again, and said he needed a DNA test from her. The boy then stood in between Noble and the girl.
He poked the boy in the chest, pushing him backward.
The boy and his family stayed away from Noble until deputies arrived.
When law enforcement asked Noble questions, he allegedly just repeated that the young girl was his daughter, said they were in a witness protection program and that he needed a DNA test of her multiple times.
Deputies handcuffed Noble and checked his backpack and wallet, where they found two baggies containing a combined total 2.09 grams of meth.
After CCSO deputies told Noble his charges, he said he didn’t know what was in his wallet, and said he “had some salt in there for extra money,” according to the arrest report.
He was arrested and taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility with a bond of $5,000. His next hearing is scheduled for July 18.
