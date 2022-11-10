A Crystal River man was jailed for allegedly breaking into a neighbor’s house and attacking its homeowner with a weapon.
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 30-year-old Damen Michael Bolinger Saturday, Nov. 5, under a charge of burglary involving battery.
According to Bolinger’s arrest report, obtained Thursday, deputies responded at around 11:33 p.m. Saturday to a physical disturbance at a Crystal River address, where a man was struck by a baseball bat.
Arriving deputies spoke with the injured man, who said his nearby neighbor, Bolinger, broke into his house through a rear door, and struck him multiple times in his head, shoulders and back with an unknown object to the point where he couldn’t stand and became dizzy.
Deputies soon found and detained Bolinger in the 8400 block of West Admiral Byrd Lane after a witness spotted him walking through the woods, away from the victim’s home.
Bolinger, according to his arrest report, told deputies he shouldn’t have gone to his neighbor’s house, but refused to speak with deputies after he was read his Miranda rights.
Bolinger was booked into the county jail with a $25,000 bond, which a judge left unchanged during Bolinger’s first court appearance Nov. 6.
Nov. 29 was scheduled as Bolinger’s arraignment.
Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916, bthompson@chronicleonline.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.