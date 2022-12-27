Deputies arrested an 18-year-old man early Tuesday, Dec. 20, after he fled from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle and crashed it during pursuit.
During an investigation, deputies discovered that the suspects were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries and might be in a stolen vehicle traveling to the area of North Independence Highway and Wilson Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
While in the area, deputies saw a dark-colored sport utility vehicle with two young male occupants turn onto Wilson Street. So, they positioned their patrol car in front of the vehicle with the lights activated.
The driver made eye contact with the deputy before putting the vehicle in reverse and fleeing.
The deputies then tried to block them from leaving with the patrol vehicle, but the driver pulled forward, almost hitting the patrol car, and then sped off down Independence Highway.
Deputies pursued the vehicle with lights and sirens on, reaching speeds of more than 90 miles per hour, according to the arrest affidavit.
As they got further down the road, however, the deputy knew that North Independence Highway made a sharp right curve, so due to the speeds they were traveling, they made the decision to back down and watched as the vehicle ahead of them lost control in the turn and crashed into the wood line.
Upon approaching the vehicle with agency-issued pistol drawn, the deputy pointed it at the passenger side and gave commands to show their hands. Both occupants complied and the deputy was able to help them out of the vehicle without incident.
They were then handcuffed, and the driver identified as Caleb Dosal of Crystal River.
As Dosal was getting out of the car, he said, “Man the car is stolen, that’s why I ran.” He then asked deputies to retrieve “his” Apple Airpods that were on the ground, according to the arrest affidavit.
It was later found through further investigation of the multiple car burglaries that he had stolen both the Airpods and a wallet from one of the victims of the burglaries. The wallet was returned to the victim, and the Airpods, which were meant to be a Christmas gift, were placed into evidence for safe keeping.
Between the wallet and the Airpods, a total of $130 worth of contents were taken from the victim’s vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.
During a sworn interview, Dosal told deputies he entered the unlocked vehicle and located the keys. He and the other passenger then drove the vehicle around “car hopping,” or burglarizing vehicles, according to the arrest affidavit.
He said he and the other passenger picked up another male in Beverly Hills and then another juvenile female in Inverness. They dropped off the vehicle while the four began walking around the area until they were spotted by someone in their attempted burglary of a vehicle.
Dosal and the other passenger fled to the stolen vehicle and drove around for a while before going back to pick up the female in the area.
When asked what happened when he saw the deputy pull up to the front of his vehicle, Dosal said he “freaked out” and chose to drive away despite seeing and hearing the agency lights and sirens, according to the arrest affidavit.
In further investigation, it was found that Dosal also was never issued a driver’s license.
Dosal was transported to Citrus County Detention Facility and charged with grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, driving without a valid driver’s license, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and petit theft. Bond was set at $13,500.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.
