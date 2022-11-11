Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a man and woman into custody for allegedly dealing in methamphetamine and fentanyl on a local bicycle trail.
Floral City 29-year-old Brett Daniel Blanton and 19-year-old Alexis Marie Duff, whose hometown was not disclosed, were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.
According to arrest reports, obtained Friday, a sheriff’s office deputy patrolling the Withlacoochee State Trail at around 3:29 a.m. Wednesday found Blanton and Duff loitering on the trail, near East Orange Avenue and South Great Oaks Drive in Floral City.
Blanton and Duff began to move erratically, and fumbled with several items to try and hide the contents from the deputy.
While telling the couple they weren’t allowed to cycle the trail before sunup, the deputy spotted Blanton drop a 4-inch-long straw coated with meth residue, prompting the deputy to detain the pair, according to arrest reports.
Blanton and Duff gave the deputy to consent to search their belongings, which included their two bicycles and the nine separate backpacks they had strewn nearby.
According to arrest reports, the deputy found 3 grams of meth, 2 grams of fentanyl, a digital scale, 140 small plastic baggies, $16 in cash, a pipe containing meth residue, and several other items of paraphernalia.
Blanton and Duff were jailed under an $11,000 bond, each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.