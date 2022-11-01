Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:
- Vehicle burglary, 9:28 a.m. Oct. 28, off of Cavewood Avenue, Crystal River;
- Vehicle burglary, 9:45 a.m. Oct. 28, off of Paradise Avenue, Crystal River;
- Residential burglary, 9:46 a.m. Oct. 28, off of Junglecamp Road, Inverness;
- Vehicle burglary, 11:13 a.m. Oct. 28, off of Bonsai Avenue, Crystal River;
- Vehicle burglary, 11:45 a.m. Oct. 28, off of Reynolds Avenue, Crystal River;
- Theft, 1:52 p.m. Oct. 28, off of Highland Boulevard, Inverness;
- Vehicle burglary, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28, off of Homosassa Trail, Homosassa;
- Criminal mischief, 2:05 p.m. Oct. 28, off of South Trail 13, Inverness;
- Theft, 4:02 p.m. Oct. 28, off of Florida Avenue, Hernando;
- Theft, 12:14 p.m. Oct. 29, off of Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa;
- Theft, 2:57 p.m. Oct. 29, off of U.S. 19, Crystal River;
- Vehicle burglary, 5:45 p.m. Oct. 29, off of South Lewdingar Drive, Homosassa; and
- Vehicle burglary, 11:12 a.m. Oct. 30, off of Second Avenue, Crystal River.
