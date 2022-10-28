Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:
- Vehicle burglary, 8:31 a.m. Oct. 26, off of Fan Palm Point, Crystal River;
- Criminal mischief, 12:38 p.m. Oct. 26, off of Educational Path, Lecanto;
- Criminal mischief, 2:31 p.m. Oct. 26, off of Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills;
- Retail theft, 3:02 p.m. Oct. 26, off of Northwest U.S. 19, Crystal River;
- Theft, 6 p.m. Oct. 26, off of Okeechobee Court, Floral City;
- Criminal mischief, 1:20 a.m. Oct. 27, off of Petunia Terrace, Beverly Hills;
- Theft, 2:23 a.m. Oct. 27, off of Mayan Terrace, Dunnellon;
- Theft, 8:48 a.m. Oct. 27, off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Inverness;
- Criminal mischief, 11:08 a.m. Oct. 27, off of Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa;
- Theft, 11:17 a.m. Oct. 27, off of Cygnet Point, Inverness; and
- Criminal mischief, 1:56 p.m. Oct. 27, off of Highland Boulevard, Inverness.
