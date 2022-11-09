CCSO 2020 Logo
Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Wednesday, Nov. 9, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:

  • Vehicle burglary, 11 a.m. Nov. 8, off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Inverness;
  • Theft, 12:28 p.m. Nov. 8, off of 12th Avenue, Crystal River;
  • Retail theft, 12:59 p.m. Nov. 8, off of Croft Avenue, Inverness;
  • Theft, 4:31 p.m. Nov. 8, off of Spice Wood Terrace, Lecanto;
  • Retail theft, 4:35 p.m. Nov. 8, off of Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa;
  • Residential burglary, 5:01 p.m. Nov. 8, off of Forest View Drive, Homosassa;
  • Residential burglary, 9:15 p.m. Nov. 8, off of Tsala Apopka Drive, Hernando; and
  • Theft, 3:34 a.m. Nov. 9, off of Cedarview Terrace, Inverness.

 

