Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Wednesday, Nov. 9, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:
- Vehicle burglary, 11 a.m. Nov. 8, off of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Inverness;
- Theft, 12:28 p.m. Nov. 8, off of 12th Avenue, Crystal River;
- Retail theft, 12:59 p.m. Nov. 8, off of Croft Avenue, Inverness;
- Theft, 4:31 p.m. Nov. 8, off of Spice Wood Terrace, Lecanto;
- Retail theft, 4:35 p.m. Nov. 8, off of Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa;
- Residential burglary, 5:01 p.m. Nov. 8, off of Forest View Drive, Homosassa;
- Residential burglary, 9:15 p.m. Nov. 8, off of Tsala Apopka Drive, Hernando; and
- Theft, 3:34 a.m. Nov. 9, off of Cedarview Terrace, Inverness.
