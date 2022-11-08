Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 7-8, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:
Vehicle burglary, 4:47 a.m. Nov. 4, off of Edgar Earl Loop, Crystal River;
Vehicle burglary, 6:59 a.m. Nov. 4, off of Paraqua Circle, Crystal River;
Vehicle burglary, 7:50 a.m. Nov. 4, off of Emerald Oaks Drive, Crystal River;
Residential burglary, 7:58 a.m. Nov. 4, off of Emerald Oaks Drive, Crystal River;
Vehicle burglary, 8:29 a.m Nov. 4, off of Emerald Oaks Drive, Crystal River;
Commercial burglary, 8:34 a.m. Nov. 4, off of Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa;
Vehicle burglary, 10:18 a.m. Nov. 4, off of Edgar Earl Loop, Crystal River;
Theft, 11:09 a.m. Nov. 4, off of Northeast First Avenue, Crystal River;
Vehicle burglary, 4:47 p.m. Nov. 4, off of Emerald Oaks Drive, Crystal River;
Burglary, 6:19 p.m. Nov. 4, off of Paraqua Circle, Crystal River;
Theft, 6:26 p.m. Nov. 4, off of Gardenia Drive, Dunnellon;
Theft, 7:54 p.m. Nov. 4, off of Eaton terrace, Inverness;
Theft, 8:47 a.m. Nov. 5, off of Oriole Lane, Inverness;
Retail theft, 3:29 p.m. Nov. 5, off of Main Street, Inverness;
Retail theft, 3:41 p.m. Nov. 5, off of Highland Boulevard, Inverness;
Commercial burglary, 6:54 p.m. Nov. 5, off of Withlacoochee Trail, Dunnellon;
Vehicle burglary, 7:17 a.m. Nov. 6, off of Withlacoochee Trail, Dunnellon;
Vehicle burglary, 1:34 p.m. Nov. 6, off of Emerald Oaks Drive, Crystal River;
Auto theft, 9:11 a.m. Nov. 7, off of Florida Avenue, Floral City;
Theft, 11:16 a.m. Nov. 7, off of South Tex Point, Homosassa;
Theft, 1:23 p.m. Nov. 7, off of Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa;
Theft, 2:04 p.m. Nov. 7, off of North Goldenbell Way, Crystal River;
Auto theft, 11:57 p.m. Nov. 7, off of Oakridge Drive, Homosassa; and
Auto theft, 12:53 a.m. Nov. 8, off of Stonewall Place, Homosassa.
Those with information about these offenses could be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 888-269-8477.
