Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Monday, Nov. 28, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:
- Criminal mischief, 11:37 a.m. Nov. 17, off of Apostolic Point, Homosassa;
- Petit theft, 10:57 p.m. Nov. 20, off of Nashua Terrace, Inverness;
- Criminal mischief, 11:46 p.m. Nov. 20, off of Tyler Street, Beverly Hills;
- Auto Theft, 9:11 a.m. Nov. 21, off of Kaufman Terrace, Inverness;
- Grand theft, 9:25 a.m. Nov. 21, off of 12th Avenue, Crystal River;
- Petit theft, 10:40 a.m. Nov. 21, off of South Parkside Avenue, Floral City;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 10:56 a.m. Nov. 21, off of U.S. Highway 41, Inverness;
- Grand theft, 3:45 p.m. Nov. 21, off of Stallion Lane, Inverness;
- Grand theft, 5:36 p.m. Nov. 21, off of Shawnee Trail, Inverness;
- Grand theft, 9:21 p.m. Nov. 21, off of Knobhill Terrace, Homosassa;
- Criminal mischief, 10:42 p.m. Nov. 21, off of Blueberry Lane, Hernando;
- Auto theft, 3:37 a.m. Nov. 22, off of Carnoustie Loop, Lecanto;
- Burglary structure, 5:56 a.m. Nov. 22, off of Arkansas Terrace, Hernando;
- Auto theft, 7:56 a.m. Nov. 22, off of Shorewood Drive, Hernando;
- Auto theft, 10:28 a.m. Nov. 22, off of West Postal Lane, Lecanto;
- Burglary vehicle, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 22, off of Paulette Terrace, Inverness;
- Burglary structure, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22, off of Northwood Drive, Inglis;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 11:28 a.m. Nov. 22, off of Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness;
- Burglary residential, 12:18 p.m. Nov. 22, off of Laramie Terrace, Hernando;
- Felony criminal mischief, 5:50 p.m. Nov. 22, off of Glasgow Place, Inverness;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 5:40 p.m. Nov. 22, off of State Road 44 West, Inverness;
- Criminal mischief, 10:13 p.m. Nov. 22, off of Jan Lane, Homosassa;
- Petit theft, 3:47 a.m. Nov. 23, off of Buscetta Loop, Crystal River;
- Auto theft, 8:56 a.m. Nov. 23, off of Briar Court, Inverness;
- Criminal mischief, 8:46 a.m. Nov. 23, off of Roosevelt Boulevard, Beverly Hills;
- Petit theft, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 23, off of Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 2:20 p.m. Nov. 23, off of U.S. Highway 19, Crystal River;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 3:57 p.m. Nov. 23, off of Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness;
- Criminal mischief, 4:16 p.m. Nov. 23, off of Richtop Terrace, Homosassa;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 5:21 p.m. Nov. 23, off of Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River;
- Burglary residential, 5:39 p.m. Nov. 23, off of Orchard Street, Crystal River;
- Burglary vehicle, 5:39 p.m. Nov. 23, off of Paradise Circle, Crystal River;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 6:19 p.m. Nov. 23, off of Lecanto Highway, Lecanto;
- Petit theft, 7:04 p.m. Nov. 23, off of Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 7:19 p.m. Nov. 23, off of Lecanto Highway, Lecanto;
- Burglary residential, 2:22 a.m. Nov. 24, off of Elmore Loop, Dunnellon;
- Auto theft, 7:40 a.m. Nov. 24, off of Mendoza Way, Dunnellon;
- Burglary vehicle, 8:54 a.m. Nov. 24, off of Orchard Street, Crystal River;
- Burglary residential, 10:08 a.m. Nov. 24, off of Orchard Street, Crystal River;
- Felony criminal mischief, 12:23 p.m. Nov. 24, off of Smith Avenue, Inverness;
- Burglary residential, 11:01 a.m. Nov. 25, off of Linda Place, Dunnellon;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 9:33 a.m. Nov. 26, off of Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 10:50 a.m. Nov. 26, off of East Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness;
- Burglary structure, 10:48 a.m. Nov. 26, off of Carter Road, Homosassa;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 4:08 p.m. Nov. 26, off of Lecanto Highway, Lecanto;
- Grand theft, 4:12 p.m. Nov. 26, off of Mistflower Place, Homosassa;
- Burglary residential, 11:11 p.m. Nov. 26, off of Lowden Street, Inverness;
- Burglary structure, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 27, off of Withlacoochee Trail, Dunnellon;
- Grand theft, 1:07 a.m. Nov. 28, off of Circle M Avenue, Dunnellon;
- Burglary residential, 8:16 a.m. Nov. 28, off of Reed Terrace, Inverness; and
- Petit theft, 9:12 a.m. Nov. 28, off of Waycross Way, Dunnellon.
