Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Tuesday, Dec. 6, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:
- Criminal mischief, 2:32 p.m. Nov. 29, off of Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River;
- Burglary vehicle, 5:56 p.m. Nov. 29, off of 2nd Court, Crystal River;
- Burglary vehicle, 10:14 p.m. Nov. 29, off of 17th Street, Crystal River;
- Burglary commercial, 3:44 a.m. Nov. 30, off of Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills;
- Grand theft, 8:56 a.m. Dec. 1, off of Florida Avenue, Hernando;
- Petit theft, 9:34 a.m. Dec. 1, off of Banner Circle, Dunnellon;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 1:31 p.m. Dec. 1, off of Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 4:02 p.m. Dec. 1, off of Highland Boulevard, Inverness;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 5:11 p.m. Dec. 1, off of Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness;
- Grand theft, 10:29 p.m. Dec. 1, off of Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills;
- Criminal mischief, 10:18 a.m. Dec. 2, off of Norvell Bryant Highway, Hernando;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 4:14 p.m. Dec. 2, off of Lecanto Highway, Lecanto;
- Grand theft, 12:49 p.m. Dec. 3, off of Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills;
- Petit theft, 2:04 p.m. Dec. 3, off of Main Street, Inverness;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 6:27 p.m. Dec. 3, off of Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 9:12 p.m. Dec. 3, off of Lecanto Highway, Lecanto;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 11:54 p.m. Dec. 3, off of U.S. Highway 19, Crystal River;
- Criminal mischief, 1:34 a.m. Dec. 4, off of Apopka Avenue, Inverness;
- Burglary commercial, 11:33 a.m. Dec. 4, off of Florida Avenue, Dunnellon;
- Grand theft, 2:50 p.m. Dec. 4, off of Bella Vista Court, Floral City;
- Misdemeanor retail theft, 10:07 p.m. Dec. 4, off of U.S. Highway 19, Crystal River;
- Criminal mischief, 7:30 a.m. Dec. 5, off of Baseball Point, Crystal River;
- Criminal mischief, 8:19 a.m. Dec. 5, off of Baseball Point, Crystal River;
- Criminal mischief, 11:03 a.m. Dec. 5, off of Educational Path, Lecanto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.