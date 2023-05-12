A Beverly Hills woman was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of drug possession and driving with a suspended license.
Kaylee Cumi Henderson, 29, was arrested on two felony charges of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, one misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and one misdemeanor charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Deputies spotted Henderson in a black car during a routine security check at the Wawa gas station in Lecanto, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office arrest report.
The deputy had interacted with Henderson in the past, and was aware her license was suspended since 2019, the arrest report said.
Henderson then allegedly left the Wawa and deputies pulled her over at a nearby Circle K gas station.
Deputies put Henderson in handcuffs before asking if she had anything on her.
Henderson allegedly said she had a “crushed meth bubble” under her bra strap. While handcuffed she pulled a broken glass pipe out of the front of her bra and placed it in the officer’s hand, according to the arrest report.
She then reportedly told law enforcement the residue in the pipe was meth.
Deputies searched the car and found two pieces of foil containing cocaine and fentanyl, respectively. A blue glass pipe was also found, and allegedly contained traces of meth also, according to the arrest report.
When deputies confronted her afterward, Henderson first denied knowing the foil was in the car, before admitting she was aware of it and typically received narcotics from her supplier in foil, according to the report.
Deputies found a total of 0.23 grams of cocaine and around 0.1 grams of fentanyl, according to the report.
Henderson was taken to Citrus County Detention Facility. Her bond was set at $5,500.
