Suspects arrested

Dourian Emmanuel Butler, 28, of St. Petersburg and Candy Lee Holmes, 38, of Beverly Hills were arrested on charges of human trafficking and sexual crimes involving a child.

A Beverly Hills woman and her male customer from St. Petersburg were arrested last week and charged with human trafficking and sexual crimes involving a child.

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies, working with the Florida Department of law enforcement, arrested both Candy Lee Holmes, 38, of Beverly Hills, and Dourian Emmanuel Butler, 28, of St. Petersburg.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.

