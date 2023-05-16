A Beverly Hills man was arrested by Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies on suspicion of carrying various drugs under his crotch.
Paul Alan Soelch Jr., 22, was charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of possession of cannabis and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
CCSO deputies walked through the woods around 4050 North Modelwood Drive in Beverly Hills May 15 as part of a security check when they spotted Soelch Jr., according to the arrest report.
Soelch Jr. stood shirtless near a tent and holding a pipe before law enforcement approached him. As deputies announced themselves, Soelch Jr. tried to throw the glass pipe into a backpack, according to the arrest report.
He was arrested and law enforcement retrieved the pipe, which was still hot.
Deputies asked Soelch Jr. what he finished smoking — he told them meth, according to the arrest report.
Law enforcement confirmed the pipe had traces of meth, and Soelch Jr. was taken to the Citrus County Detention Center.
As Soelch Jr. was removed from the cop car, deputies noticed an orange zippered pouch behind him. When asked what was in it, he said there was marijuana.
Deputies found weed and two straws in the pouch. Soelch Jr. then told law enforcement the pouch was tied to a string in his crotch, according to the arrest report.
Soelch Jr. confirmed to CCSO deputies he had more drugs on his person when asked.
He then crouched and began shaking his legs, causing a plastic baggie to fall out of from his crotch.
Soelch Jr. told deputies the bag contained meth, weed and cocaine. Within the bag were four smaller bags containing: 2.5 grams of cocaine, 1.2 grams of fentanyl, 4.6 grams of weed and 8.5 grams of meth, respectively.
His bond was set to $8,000. Soelch’s next court date is scheduled for June 9.
