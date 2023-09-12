Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Sept. 8
- Andrew Harold Howard, 38, Hernando, arrested Sept. 8 for trespass in structure or conveyance occupied. Bond $1,000.
- Kelvin Alexander McKenzie, 18, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 8 for felony grand theft (firearm). Bond $2,000.
- Amber Faith Peterson, 34, Inglis, arrested Sept. 8 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,184.
- Shelby Dyan Watson, 32, Inverness, arrested Sept. 8 for felony failure to appear, possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- Michael Kent Larsin, 43, Chicago, arrested Sept. 8 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $500.
- John Arthur Mayeu Jr., 35, Hernando, arrested Sept. 8 for burglary of unoccupied conveyance, grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000) and resist officer without violence. Bond $8,000.
- Jonathan Andrew Boehm, 35, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 8 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
- Tiffini Margaret Tamme, 43, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 8 for scheme to defraud less than $20,000 and false and fraudulent insurance claim less than $20,000. No bond.
- Duane Michael Cottier, 53, DOC, arrested Sept. 8 for borrowed for court. No bond.
- Mark Theodore Hunter, 60, Inglis, arrested Sept. 8 for violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence, felony battery with one prior conviction for battery and resist officer without violence. No bond.
- Alexander Lee Lamb, 26, Beverly Hills/Citrus Springs, arrested Sept. 8 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual, auto theft, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,500.
Arrests from Sept. 9
- James Parker Jr., 42, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 9 for felony sex offender fail to report name/address change within 48 hours. Bond $5,000.
- Nicholas Andrew Destantis, 32, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 9 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- Jerome O'Brian Quick, 23, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 9 for felony attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it, driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of controlled substance. Bond $3,500.
- Dennis Lodrini, 70, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 9 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $500.
- Jared Clinton Hicks, 20, Dunnellon, arrested Sept. 9 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. No bond.
- Alex Ryan Onstad, 25, Spring Hill, arrested Sept. 9 for misdemeanor boat under influence first offense. Bond $500.
- Anthony Lamont Schubert, 34, Lecanto, arrested Sept. 9 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $670.
- Christopher Michael Riviere, 41, Dunnellon, arrested Sept. 9 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Sept. 10
- Gabriel Dalton Gandy, 28, Hernando/Sorrento, arrested Sept. 10 for misdemeanor failure to appear, felony sell/mfg/del or possess with intent to sell/mfg/del controlled substance schedule I or II, trafficking in methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- Alfredo Tomas Pradere, 50, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 10 for felony domestic battery by strangulation significant injury. No bond.
