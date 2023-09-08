Citrus County Sheriff
Arrests from Sept. 6
Jennifer Erika Maria Loubriel, 45, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 6 for felony retail petit theft (value $100 or less) and possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,500.
Kelly Jill Potter, 59, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 6 for misdemeanor trespass after warning from principal/designee. Bond $1,000.
Scott Carlos Johnson, 38, Ocala, arrested Sept. 6 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $2,184.
Shelley Linn Powell, 51, Dunnellon, arrested Sept. 6 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Jordan Lee Owens, 28, Inverness, arrested Sept. 6 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Bennie Franklyn Andrews Jr., 54, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 6 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $3,178.
Susan Lennon, 45, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 6 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $5,000.
Austin Noahlee Groves, 19, Inverness, arrested Sept. 6 for retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). No bond.
Gene Patrick Daniel, 22, Inverness, arrested Sept. 6 for retail petit theft (value $100 or less). No bond.
Arrests from Sept. 7
Bradley Timothy Pippin, 33, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 7 for felony domestic battery and domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
Layne Jordan Rathbun, 37, Hernando, arrested Sept. 7 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning and resist officer without violence. Bond $1,500.
Teresa Marie Malicoate, 64, Spring Hill, arrested Sept. 7 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Gregory Wayne Youngken Jr., 38, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 7 for misdemeanor exposure of sexual organs first offense and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
