Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Sept. 4
Kyle Nicholas DeSantis, 37, Beverly Hills, arrested Sept. 4 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Jay Philip Davis, 30, Dunnellon, arrested Sept. 4 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Jessica Ann Holliday, 44, Dunnellon, arrested Sept. 4 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
Justin Ross Saunders, 32, Beverly Hills, arrested Sept. 4 for DUI, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Julie Ann Valenty, 61, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 4 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Timothy James Bourguignon, 64, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 4 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $100.
Rodrigo Hernandez-camacho, 45, Leesburg, arrested Sept. 4 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
Randall Hendrick Renes Jr., 34, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 4 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Randy Scott Fisher, 25, Dunnellon, arrested Sept. 4 for felony arson/any other structure second degree. Bond $15,000.
Jennifer Miller Floyd, 60, Lecanto, arrested Sept. 4 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Sept. 5
John Kazmier Kaminski, 45, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 5 for felony domestic battery, driving while license suspended or revoked first offense and domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
Brent Nicholas Burke, 38, Hernando, arrested Sept. 5 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
Kyle P. Pike, 33, Blossvale, arrested Sept. 5 for driving while license suspended or revoked first offense. Bond $500.
Laura Lynn Beckwith, 33, Inverness, arrested Sept. 5 for felony cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $4,000.
Shena Marie Beckwith, 41, Inverness, arrested Sept. 5 for felony cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $4,000.
Jessica Lynne Livengood, 36, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 5 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked first offense and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $1,500.
Taylor Rene Bush, 30, Floral City, arrested Sept. 5 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Gerrard Raphael Ramjattan, 67, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 5 for trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
Amanda Marie Roark, 44, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 5 for burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond $5,000.
