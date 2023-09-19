Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Sept. 15
Gabriel Asher Giunta, 22, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 15 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual offender and violation of probation. No bond.
Lydon Patrick Dudzik, 39, Lecanto, arrested Sept. 15 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
Joshua David Glisson, 28, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 15 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
Jeremy Richard Wade, 35, Ocala, arrested Sept. 15 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Matthew Joseph Wido, 38, Inverness, arrested Sept. 15 for misdemeanor reckless driving and resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
Leonard Edward Ringley, 47, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 15 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750). Bond $1,000.
Marquise Darnell Walker, 44, Hernando, arrested Sept. 15 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Jacobee Brown, 19, Lecanto, arrested Sept. 15 for felony battery on detention/commitment facility staff or a juvenile probation officer. Bond $2,000.
Johnesha Ruth Shaff, 21, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 15 for felony battery on LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transport employee. Bond $5,000.
Jeremy Scott Morgan, 48, Inverness, arrested Sept. 15 for felony auto theft. Bond $2,000.
Mark James Millard, 45, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 15 for felony aggravated assault with intent to commit felony, domestic battery by strangulation minor injury, false imprisonment, carry concealed firearm, possession of a firearm/ammo/electric weapon/other unlawful device by convicted felony, resist officer without violence and hinder witness communication/information to LEO/judge. No bond.
Ross Zackary Dobrin, 23, Floral City, arrested Sept. 15 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Chase Grey Watson, 38, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 15 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Sept. 16
Kalen Amanda Kennedy, 58, Inverness, arrested Sept. 16 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. No bond.
Ryland Dane Wagoner, 25, Beverly Hills, arrested Sept. 16 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Joseph David Cervay, 42, New Port Richey, arrested Sept. 16 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person and drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500.
Brady James Elder, 19, Dunnellon, arrested Sept. 16 for felony battery, battery on persons 65 years of age or older third degree and criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000). Bond $4,000.
Gregory Alan Lytle Jr., 34, Lecanto, arrested Sept. 16 for felony burglary of unoccupied conveyance, petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750) and deal in stolen property by use of internet – property value less than $300. Bond $10,500.
Luann M. Talamo, 61, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 16 for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Michael Paul Martinis, 45, Hernando, arrested Sept. 16 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked and felony violation of probation. No bond.
Jonathon Edward Leblanc, 39, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 16 for felony petit theft (two or more convictions of any theft). Bond $2,000.
Bryan Michael Van Stronder, 43, Plant City, arrested Sept. 16 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $5,000.
Jay Ralph Gallagher, 55, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 16 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,000.
