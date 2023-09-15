Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Sept. 13
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 6:26 am
Hunter Clark Fetrow, 25, Floral City, arrested Sept. 13 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
Johnathan Michael Paz, 21, Beverly Hills, arrested Sept. 13 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
Abigail Marie Powers, 21, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 13 for two misdemeanor counts drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,000.
Paul Moore Jr., 37, Hernando, arrested Sept. 13 for felony cause cruel death/pain/suffering. Bond $2,000.
Michael C. Lee, 61, Floral City, arrested Sept. 13 for felony resist officer without violence and possession of controlled substance. Bond $3,000.
Debra Jean Peterson, 58, Inglis, arrested Sept. 13 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
