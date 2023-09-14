Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Sept. 12
Christina Leigh Meyer, 49, Chiefland, arrested Sept. 12 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $5,000.
Roderick Dashaun Smith, 25, Inverness, arrested Sept. 12 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked habitual. Bond $2,000.
Ryan Michael Allen, 30, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 12 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Michael Ray Carpenter, 59, Floral City, arrested Sept. 12 for felony aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000) and violation of probation. No bond.
Zachary Luis Sipos, 37, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 12 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Trapper John Holley, 43, Fayetteville, arrested Sept. 12 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $,678.
Kale Allen Coldsnow, 38, Brooksville, arrested Sept. 12 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Nathaniel Edwin Davis, 43, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 12 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $5,000.
Cody Allen Claytor, 29, Hernando, arrested Sept. 12 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
Brandy Renee Adams, 41, Hernando, arrested Sept. 12 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $1,684.
John Kazmier Kaminski, 45, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 12 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
Jason Michael Caudle, 36, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 12 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Jason Allen Naszkiewicz, 24, Hernando, arrested Sept. 12 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and retail petit theft (value $100 or less). Bond $1,500.
Cristian Luis Zavala, 19, Dunnellon, arrested Sept. 12 for attempted second degree murder. No bond.
Alexis Maureen Lawson, 18, Beverly Hills, arrested Sept. 12 for felony accessory after the fact third degree. Bond $5,000.
Kelly Jill Potter, 59, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 12 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Tyress Leeshawn Bonner, 21, Ocala, arrested Sept. 12 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $10,000.
Jhonatan Dominguez-Nunez, 22, New Port Richey, arrested Sept. 12 for misdemeanor operating vehicle without valid driver’s license. Bond $500.
Joel Stanley Blakey, 46, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 12 for felony leave scene/fail to remain at scene of crash with non-serious injuries. Bond $2,000.
Donald Noble Paddock, 62, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 12 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
