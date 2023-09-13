Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Sept. 11
- Catlin Dale Williamson, 37, Floral City, arrested Sept. 11 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
- Robert Carlos Erazo Cruz, 34, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 11 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Brandon Paul Bradshaw, 34, Inverness, arrested Sept. 11 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Tyler Orion Sells, 23, Inverness, arrested Sept. 11 for felony domestic battery by strangulation minor injury. No bond.
- Dana Lea Harbison-Prescott, 35, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 11 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Kaylynn Elizabeth Bevington, 33, Beverly Hills, arrested Sept. 11 for felony possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and violation of probation. No bond.
- Vito Nicholas Pilla Jr., 28, Beverly Hills, arrested Sept. 11 for felony criminal mischief ($200 or less), burglary of unoccupied residence and possession of controlled substance. Bond $12,500.
- Andrew Howard Schrank, 40, Orlando, arrested Sept. 11 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Anthony Dwayne Mobley, 33, Wildwood, arrested Sept. 11 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Christopher Allen Bell, 32, Hernando, arrested Sept. 11 for two felony counts violation of probation and writ of bodily attachment. No bond.
- Daniel Scott Blauvelt, 44, Inverness, arrested Sept. 11 for felony grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000). Bond $2,000.
- Mario Giuseppi Monteleone, 68, Floral City, arrested Sept. 11 for misdemeanor exposure of sexual organs first offense. Bond $1,000.
- Melissa L. Hunter, 45, Inverness, arrested Sept. 11 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
