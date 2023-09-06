Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests from Sept. 1
Andrew Bertie Franklin, 33, Floral City, arrested Sept. 1 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Michele Lee Campbell, 45, Beverly Hills, arrested Sept. 1 for misdemeanor battery and trespass in structure or conveyance unoccupied. Bond $3,000.
Kayla Brittany Beemer, 31, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 1 for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. No bond.
Laura Beth Hyatt, 38, Dunnellon, arrested Sept. 1 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 less than $750). Bond $1,000.
Kevin James Ford, 38, Dupont, arrested Sept. 1 for fugitive from justice. No bond.
Thomas Nicholas Mantesta Jr., 42, Floral City, arrested Sept. 1 for misdemeanor violation of injunction (within 500 feet of petitioner’s residence/school/work). No bond.
Denise Claudette Ball, 69, Floral City, arrested Sept. 1 for misdemeanor leave scene/fail to remain at crash with property damage more then $50 and DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $1,500.
Damien Lane King, 42, Ocala, arrested Sept. 1 for sex offender fail to report name/address change within 48 hours and sex offender fail to report to sheriff’s office within 48 hours of vacate/relocate residence. No bond.
Karen Marie Holzwarth, 60, Lecanto, arrested Sept. 1 for misdemeanor DUI and refuse submit to testing/driving previous suspension for refusal. Bond $2,000.
Arrests from Sept. 2
Adonis Antonio Melo, 28, Beverly Hills, arrested Sept. 2 for misdemeanor DUI and refuse submit to testing/driving previous suspension for refusal. Bond $2,000.
Dustin Cupeto Dustin Clifford, 29, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 2 for felony DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked third offense. Bond $11,000.
Andrea Jo Hoskins, 48, Inglis, arrested Sept. 2 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $170.
Morilyn Charles Cooper, 66, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 2 for felony criminal mischief (over $200 less than $1,000) and burglary of occupied residence. Bond $16,000.
Robert Martin Holstein, 33, Crystal River, arrested Sept. 2 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $1,000.
Alex Fabian Reciulschi, 50, Ocala, arrested Sept. 2 for misdemeanor possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500.
Andrew Bertie Franklin, 33, Inverness, arrested Sept. 2 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
Candice Ranee Shade, 39, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 2 for driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond $1,000.
David Allen Resch, 52, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 2 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
Ezra Michael Jones, 34, Beverly Hills, arrested Sept. 2 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
Richard Lee Reisinger, 55, Floral City, arrested Sept. 2 for misdemeanor battery. Bond $2,000.
Jorge Reyes, 29, Holland, arrested Sept. 2 for felony carry concealed firearm. Bond $2,000.
Wayne Bowcock, 65, Hernando, arrested Sept. 2 for misdemeanor battery. Bond $1,000.
Arrests from Sept. 3
Mikayla Lynn Reynolds, 26, Penhook, arrested Sept. 3 for felony possession of controlled substance, possession cannabis (less than 20 grams) and drug paraphernalia. Bond $8,000.
Joanne Mary Gonter, 58, Hernando, arrested Sept. 3 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Steven Paul Work, 59, Tampa, arrested Sept. 3 for misdemeanor fail/refuse to obey lawful command of law enforcement/fire department and resist officer without violence. Bond $1,500.
Leonardo Esteban Moreno, 25, Haines City, arrested Sept. 3 for misdemeanor retail petit theft (value more than $100 less than $750). Bond $1,000.
Catlin Dale Williamson, 37, Floral City, arrested Sept. 3 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Sherianne Hand, 57, Homosassa, arrested Sept. 3 for misdemeanor DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $2,500.
Shane Herbert Fritzen, 37, Inverness, arrested Sept. 3 for felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $2,000.
