Citrus County Sheriff's Office
Arrests from Oct. 28
- Daniel Kenneth Baldner, 53, Inverness, arrested Oct. 28 for grand theft ($10,000 or more but less than $20,000). Bond $5,000.
- Matthew Ray Mullins, 40, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 28 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly - third offense). Bond $2,000.
- Robert Ernest Tame, 31, Inverness, arrested Oct. 28 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Julius Malyk Shyeed Gardner, 20, Inverness, arrested Oct. 28 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Charles Edward Swint, 39, Hernando, arrested Oct. 28 for felony failure to appear. No bond.
- Dana Marie Lewis, 42, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 28 for two misdemeanor counts of violation of probation. No bond.
- William George Buesing, 41, Floral City, arrested Oct. 28 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Jessica Denean Cadett, 37, Dunnellon, arrested Oct. 28 for failure to return hired/leased property with intent to defra. Bond $2,000.
- James William Gunn, 52, Inverness, arrested Oct. 28 for felony battery on persons 65 years of age or older - third degree. No bond.
- Dennis Edward Bargenquast, 71, Lecanto, arrested Oct. 28 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Michael Demaio, 32, Hernando, arrested Oct. 28 for felony falsely identify or give false name to LEO, possession of controlled substance, and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $4,000.
- Joseph Michael Loncosky, 42, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 28 for felony disorderly intoxication in public or endanger another while, resist officer without violence, and battery LEO/firefighter/EMS provider/public transit employee. Bond $12,000.
- Christopher Bryant Crabtree, 32, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 28 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
- William Joseph Daley, 63, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 28 for misdemeanor disorderly intoxication in public or endanger another while, resist officer without violence, and trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond $3,000.
Arrests from Oct. 29
- Kimberly Diane Eno, 46, Inverness, arrested Oct. 29 for two felony counts possession of controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bond $13,000.
- Keith Richard Gainer, 44, Inverness, arrested Oct. 29 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
- Joseph Robert Tesso, 45, Lecanto, arrested Oct. 29 for grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000) and burglary of unoccupied structure. Bond $9,000.
- Shane Albert Siordia, 29, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 29 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Robert J. Davis, 42, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 29 for petit theft (value less than $100).
- Richard Michael Fletcher, 31, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 29 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence and felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Paige Falon Marino, 33, Dunnellon, arrested Oct. 29 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Arrests from Oct. 30
- Sheila Marie Laboy Cruz, 31, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 30 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
- James Earl Hopkins, 41, Navarre, arrested Oct. 30 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual traffic offender). Bond $5,000.
- Ronnie Lee Beam, 40, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 30 for misdemeanor violation of conditions of pre-trial release. No bond.
- Tonya Rena Dabel, 51, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 30 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
- Branton Jamelle Hills, 33, Hernando, arrested Oct. 30 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence. Bond $1,000.
- David Hill Wiseman, 57, Inglis, arrested Oct. 30 for misdemeanor DUI. Bond $1,000.
- Ezra Kalani Rodriguez, 19, Dunnellon, arrested Oct. 30 for possession cannabis (less than 20 grams).
Arrests from Oct. 31
- Daniel Lee Coleman, 33, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 31 for felony possession of controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear. No bond.
- Gary Martin Drady, 36, Spring Hill, arrested Oct. 31 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly - third offense). Bond $5,000.
- Phillip Deresford Clark, 58, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 31 for felony possession of controlled substance, domestic battery, and drug paraphernalia. No bond.
- Antawan Laron Murphy, 40, Lecanto, arrested Oct. 31 for writ of bodily attachment. Bond $326.
- McGyl Sean Pauris, 25, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 31 for felony battery on persons 65 years of age or older - third degree, and felony domestic battery by strangulation. No bond.
- Bailey Michael Pace, 22, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 31 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
- Jessica Dawn Simon, 31, Inverness, arrested Oct. 31 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
- Michael Ryan McClure, 39, Inverness, arrested Oct. 31 for one misdemeanor and one felony count drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,000.
- Jerry Keith Snider, 47, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 31 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly - second offense), and DUI with damage to property of another person. Bond $12,000.
- Justin George Hypes, 33, Inverness, arrested Oct. 31 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia and felony violation of probation. No bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.