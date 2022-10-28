Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 26
Christopher Bryant Crabtree, 32, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 26 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Jacob Madison Clark, 42, Hernando, arrested Oct. 26 for misdemeanor resist officer without violence and trespass in structure or conveyance after warning. Bond $2,000.
Brian Joseph Hamady, 41, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 26 for misdemeanor falsely identify or give false name to LEO with harm to another, driving while license suspended or revoked (knowingly – second offense), and felony trafficking in four grams or more (Alfentanil, Carfentanil, Fentanyl, Sufentanil, Fentanyl Der, Controlled Substance Analog). Bond $27,000.
Justin Edward Taylor, 31, Inverness, arrested Oct. 26 for misdemeanor violate injunction for protection against domestic violence. No bond.
Brian Paul Birchfield, 34, Dunnellon, arrested Oct. 26 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
Richard Allen Binney, 61, Inverness, arrested Oct. 26 for felony possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,000.
Verl Edward Stearns, 37, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 26 for misdemeanor falsely identify or give false name to LEO and resist officer without violence. Bond $3,000.
Carl Lee Collier, 31, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 26 for misdemeanor violation of condition of pretrial release when the original arrest was for domestic violence. No bond.
Schuyler Eugene Jeansonne, 27, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 26 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Arrests from Oct. 27
Frank Angelo Barone, 60, St. Petersburg Beach, arrested Oct. 27 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked – knowingly, and DUI. Bond $3,000.
Hector Luis Robles, 46, Ocala, arrested Oct. 27 for aggravated battery – intentionally causes great bodily harm/permanent disability/disfigurement, attempt to commit an offense prohibited by law and homicide. Bond $50,000.
Joe Max Sims, 35, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 27 for retail petit theft (value more than $100 but less than $750).
Stephanie Alkema Alkema, 31, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 27 for misdemeanor DUI and possession cannabis (less than 20 grams). Bond $2,000.
Tonya Ann Dones, 45, Belleview, arrested Oct. 27 for grand theft ($750 or more but less than $5,000), uttering forged bills/checks/drafts/notes, and utter and publish a forged instrument with intent to inj/defrau. Bond $6,000.
Domonic Rayven Hardy, 20, Floral City, arrested Oct. 27 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Deannda Ferina Baylis, 53, Dunnellon, arrested Oct. 27 for two felony counts criminal mischief ($1,000 or more). Bond $4,000.
Wilfredo Gonzalez, 51, Bradenton, arrested Oct. 27 for felony violation of probation. No bond.
Lara Marie Havranek, 43, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 27 for misdemeanor violation of probation. No bond.
Christina Lynn Patton, 30, Floral City, arrested Oct. 27 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $5,000.
Jesse Michael Kendzierski, 28, Inverness, arrested Oct. 27 for misdemeanor battery. Bond $1,000.
