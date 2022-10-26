Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Oct. 24
Charlinda Nichole Harper, 29, Homosassa, arrested Oct. 24 for drug paraphernalia.
Linda Marie Pernigotti, 75, Inverness, arrested Oct. 24 for DUI. Bond $1,000.
Herme Inostroza, 50, Sebring, arrested Oct. 24 for misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond $2,000.
Sheila Lynn Barron, 59, Inverness, arrested Oct. 24 for felony possession of controlled substance, attach tag to vehicle not assigned to it, and drug paraphernalia. Bond $4,000.
Arthur William Armstrong, 41, Crystal River, arrested Oct. 24 for felony flee/elude LEO with logo/light/siren while speed/disr for safety. Bond $10,000.
Josephine Judith Cluts, 51, Inverness, arrested Oct. 24 for misdemeanor domestic battery. No bond.
Juston Dale Ursum, 26, Inverness, arrested Oct. 25 for misdemeanor trespass other property after warning. Bond $1,000.
Blake Brockway Powell, 28, Hernando, arrested Oct. 25 for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond.
David Michael Cole, 32, Beverly Hills, arrested Oct. 25 for two felony counts possession of controlled substance. Bond $4,000.
David Jon Valdez, 37, Byers, arrested Oct. 25 for felony driving while license suspended or revoked (habitual traffic offender). Bond $5,000.
